Traveling Thanksgiving week? Plan ahead so you don't miss dinner

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - For those of you joining the expected 54 million Americans traveling this week for Thanksgiving, plan ahead for long lines and possible delays.

Dallas Love Field airport anticipates 15,000 to 20,000 passengers to pass through this week up until Thanksgiving, which is expected to be their slowest day.

Airport officials advise arriving early and consider getting a ride to the airport from family or friends, using public transit, or using a rideshare app. Anything to avoid airport parking.

"Right now our garage capacities have not been reached were very thankful for that but right now were looking at 60 to 65% capacity in our garages," said said Lauren Rounds, external communications and marketing manager for Dallas Love Field.

But for those who must drive to the airport, checking parking garage capacity is just a few clicks away online.