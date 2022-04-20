Travelers wait for CDC mask decision that could lead to appeal



NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The country is waiting for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to determine if face masks are still needed on public transportation, this despite the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and most airlines cancelling the mandate.

As a result, air travel has become confusing for some. The Biden administration announced it will only appeal a Florida judge's ruling that ended the federal travel mandate if the CDC believes it's still needed.

Health experts are concerned it may lead to rising COVID-19 cases. According to Johns Hopkins Hospital, more than 2,900 Americans died from COVID during the past week.

"I'm not saying you shouldn't worry about it -- I think people at higher risk, older age, compromised conditions, they're still vulnerable to infection," said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang.

There have been mixed reactions from travelers about not having to wear a mask anymore.

"[I am] relieved, really relieved," Carly Carter said. "I've been tired of my mouth being covered up."

"There's confusion but I think everyone just needs to do what they feel is best for them," Canon Huse said. "For the time being [I am] going to wear a mask."