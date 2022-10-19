Watch CBS News
Travel trailer catches fire in Krum, 1 confirmed dead

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

KRUM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Krum fire officials confirmed that an elderly man was killed this morning after a trailer caught fire on Wednesday morning.

The Assistant Chief of the Krum Fire Department, Adam North, said that on Oct. 19, 2022 at about 10 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of travel-sized trailer engulfed in flames.

Chopper 11

When they arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire, but found an elderly man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have yet to release his name and cause of death.

Nobody else was injured, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

