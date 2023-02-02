Watch CBS News
Freezing rain Thursday AM transitions to rain as the day goes on

By Erin Moran

Ice Storm Warning in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're in the home stretch of our First Alert Weather Day multi-day event! Overnight into Thursday morning, then we finally warm above freezing Thursday afternoon and conditions improve heading towards the weekend.

Wednesday's weather was interesting. Despite it being cloudy, the little radiation we did get from the sun during daylight hours was enough to help with some melting, especially for main roads and highways. Elevated surfaces, like the bridges and overpasses, remained icy. Precipitation was scattered throughout the day, but into the evening we started to see freezing rain pick back up and it's leading to several concerns for the overnight hours.

Our first concern is refreezing of any of the slush that melted during the daylight hours, as well as any cold rain that accumulated. In the dark, black ice is very difficult to see and can come up on you quickly. Our second concern is the ice accumulation on branches and powerlines. It's one of the biggest concerns that prompted the Ice Storm Warning that was issued for a good portion of the area. The ice weighs down tree limbs which can break off and damage powerlines. And ice accumulation on the powerlines alone is an issue. We will likely get reports of more power outages overnight and into Thursday morning.

Thursday morning will be a mix of cold rain and freezing rain, but as the day goes on we are forecasting temperatures to warm just above freezing. We will get one final push of cold rain later in the afternoon Thursday, as this system finally moves off to the east. A few wet snowflakes could mix in with colder air wrapping around the backside of this system, but nothing should stick. This last round of precipitation should mainly be a cold rain and it's expected to be east of us by sunset Thursday.

Sunshine is back by Friday, though highs will still be below normal. Mid 50s are forecast Saturday and the 60s return for Sunday. We're almost there, North Texas! You just have to stay hunkered down a little while longer…

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 9:55 PM

