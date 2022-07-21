Watch CBS News
Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

By Julia Falcon

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. 

Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. 

There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. 

According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.

A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.

The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.

This story will be updated as more reports come in.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 7:17 PM

