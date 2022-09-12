Thousands expected to fight hunger by participating in "9/11 Day"

Thousands expected to participate in "9/11 Day" Thousands expected to participate in "9/11 Day" 01:43

NEW YORK - Thousands are expected to honor 9/11 Day by helping to end hunger in New York City.

The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum is hosting a volunteer event Monday.

As CBS2's John Dias reports, it will be all about helping out one another, just as we did right after 9/11 - trying to remember all the good that came from the unthinkable.

Thousands of volunteers will be working in two-hour shifts throughout the day to pack approximately one million meals for City Harvest and for the Food Bank for New York City.

Working in assembly lines on the Intrepid, the volunteers will be coming from all over the Tri-State Area to lend a helping hand.

The mission is to mirror what happened following the 9/11 attacks, when people united to help families and emergency workers.

The event is also happening in other major cities across the country.

Since the event started back in 2016, more than 20 million meals have been packed.

On Sunday, loved ones of those who died on 9/11 gathered for the annual reading of the names at the 9/11 Memorial, a somber ceremony that has become a ritual and pays tribute to all the lives lost on that day. It was a day to pause, reflect, and honor those who were lost, and hold on to their memories.