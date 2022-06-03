Thousands expected to turn out for Taste Addison festival

ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - This Friday night, thousands are expected to pack Addison Circle Park for the city's favorite food and music festival, Taste Addison.

Taste Addison returns on June 3, 2022. CBSDFW.com

More than two dozen of Addison's finest restaurants and food trucks are participating in the festival. This year, there's going to be new attractions folks can look forward to.

"We've long had wine sampling, but this year we are expanding that," Jasmine Lee said. "We are excited to announce the garden, which is going to feature sampling with cupcake wine, as well as BuzzBallz wine cocktails."

You can rock out to tons of national and local artists. Sean Paul and The Stone Temple Pilots are headlining on the CBS 11 main stage and folks can watch them on the open lawn seating. Limited table seating near the stage will also be available.

Kids can join in on the fun too. This year there will be a family fun lawn with free games and activities for the little ones. There's going to be crafts, rock climbing and carnival games.

Tickets for adults 13 and older are $15. For ages 6 to 12, tickets are $5.