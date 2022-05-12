Thieves install homemade electronic device onto fuel pump, steal 80 gallons of gas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Several men were arrested for allegedly stealing 80 gallons of gas using a homemade electronic device and modified pickup truck outfitted with an external fuel tank.

Dallas Police Department

Police said on May 11 the suspects drove to a gas station in the 10400 block of Garland Road using three separate vehicles, including the modified pickup truck. Once there, police said Pedro Ruiz opened the front panel of a fuel pump and installed the electronic device designed to steal fuel.

Then, Alfredo Hechavarria allegedly pumped fuel into one of their vehicles while Lazaro Echemendiamiranda and Betancourt Barco allegedly acted as "lookouts". Police officers then stopped and arrested the men.

Officers said they found a total of three electronic devices at the location; one inside the fuel pump and two additional devices inside one of the suspect vehicles.

Three of the men were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a petroleum product and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.