The world's most famous purple dinosaur is coming back

The first look at Mattel's new take on Barney the dinosaur. (Graphic: Business Wire) AP/Business Wire

Barney is back!

Mattel, Inc. announced the relaunch of its iconic Barney franchise on Monday as a part of its continuing strategy to bring back heritage franchises from its IP portfolio. Recently the company revived Monster High and the popular 1980's Masters of the Universe franchise.

"Barney's message of love and kindness has stood the test of time," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel. "We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences."

You can expect to find Barney across various mediums including television, film, YouTube content, music, and a range of kids' products. Apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring classic Barney, are also in development.

BARNEY AND FRIENDS, (aka BARNEY & FRIENDS), Barney, 1992-2009 (1995 photo by Chris Haston). ©Hit Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection

The new animated series, set to debut globally in 2024, will introduce this generation to Barney and his friends through adventures centered on love, community, and encouragement.

"In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it," said Fred Soulie, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television. "With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too."