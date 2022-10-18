The State of Downtown Dallas
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is set to discuss the state of Downtown Dallas at Moody Performance Hall Tuesday morning.
The conversation will look at the historic momentum of the city's urban core and the mayor's vision for downtown. City leaders will also share the summary results of a 2022 perception survey. The results will include trends, wants, and behaviors of residents and workers in the Downtown Dallas area.
