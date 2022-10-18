Watch CBS News
The State of Downtown Dallas

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is set to discuss the state of Downtown Dallas at Moody Performance Hall Tuesday morning.

The conversation will look at the historic momentum of the city's urban core and the mayor's vision for downtown. City leaders will also share the summary results of a 2022 perception survey. The results will include trends, wants, and behaviors of residents and workers in the Downtown Dallas area. 

October 18, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

