The month of June has been dry and it's only getting drier

NORTH TEXAS - Today marks the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice.

You might have noticed the heat of late. If you start looking at daytime highs at DFW since April 1, this is the SECOND hottest stretch of April/May/June weather at DFW in its 123 year history. We've had 38 days where the high reached at least 90 degrees, the second highest number of days on record by this date.

Well, it has also been dry. The DFW Airport has received just over a foot of rainfall so far this year, more than half-a-foot below normal.

The month (and season) started out so promising. Look at the rainfall just over the FIRST THREE DAYS OF METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER:

No measurable rain at DFW since June 3rd. You look over the last 30 years and this is the THIRD driest start to a year on record.

"Extreme" and "Exceptional" are words that describe just how dry it is over parts of north Texas. These categories slip into the west and southwest corner of the Metroplex.

Any relief in sight? Well…

First off we shouldn't be expecting much. Below is the average rainfall each month at DFW over the last 30 years. Notice that the TWO DRIEST MONTHS are July/August. In other words, we are entering the driest period of the year:

The Climate Prediction Center just updated their outlook for July precipitation for the United States. Not looking very promising. There are good odds that the driest month of the year will have BELOW NORMAL rainfall for our area:

So dry and getting drier is the forecast story. Get ready to pour on the water from the hose onto those garden beds. Not the best chance of getting much free water (rain) over the course of summer.