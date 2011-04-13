Jasmine Sadry: 'Religious' Ben Roethlisberger Not Shacking Up with Fiance!

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) Leading off my "Jock Itch" for Today: The "Monster of Milledgeville" (according to his alleged raping victim, anyway) Big Ben Roethlisberger says that he's "religious" now and he won't be sleeping with his fiance before they tie the knot!

This just writes itself.

He says that he's a changed man, dangit! His fiancé, Ashley Harlan, lives at home with her parents and he says that the couple's religious faith and beliefs are the reasons for NOT shacking up together until marriage.

Hopefully, Ashley doesn't have the internet or access to Deadspin.com to see her man's womanizing ways over the first six seasons of his NFL career. Oh yeah, and that whole twice being accused of sexual assault thing. http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2011/04/07/religious-roethlisberger-wont-live-with-fiancee-before-marriage/

And in OTHER "itch" worthy news...

Dallas Cowboy Troy Bergeron says, "I don't have time for this lockout thing to get settled. I have bills to pay!"

Troy re-signed with the Cowboys at the beginning of the year and his contract was terminated when the NFL lockout kicked in a month ago. He's got a wife and two kids, so he needed to make ends meet, prompting him to sign with the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League.

Props to Troy, though. He also played with the Bills and Falcons despite NEVER playing football in college… http://benmaller.com/2011/04/cowboys-player-i-dont-have-time-for-this-lockout-thing-to-get-settled-i-have-bills-to-pay/

Anytime Antonio Cromartie runs his mouth, you'd expect that he's still ticking off the names of all of the kids he's knocked out in nearly every state in the country. But this time, Antonio is proclaiming, "I'm my own union!"

Oh brother.

The Jets' cornerback has already taken shots at the NFLPA and his fellow players from time to time on Twitter, but he doesn't seem too concerned with what people think of his comments regarding the whole lockout situation.

He says "I'm my own union. We're a trade association, so I'm my own union. I've got to protect myself. I'm not worried about what everybody else feels. My biggest thing is going out there and playing football."

He also adds: "As I know right now, I'm a Jet until we're told otherwise. I leave that in the hands of God and my business partners. Right now, I've got to take care of what I've got to take care of, and that's about me going out there and training."

So basically, Antonio is gonna continue swiping his gym membership card and trust any of the uncertain issues labor issues to God, his business partners, and his self-proclaimed one man union… http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2011/04/11/antonio-cromartie-im-my-own-union/

The NFL rumor mill is all abuzz over the fact that Randy Moss may end up in a Jets uniform!

Apparently, Rex Ryan is pretty interested in Moss, despite his off-the-field headache factor, and isn't concerned with Moss' shenanigans. According to multiple league sources, the interest the Jets have in Moss is two-fold! For starters, Moss could help the Jets alleviate the very real possibility of losing at least one of their three free-agent wide-outs in Santonio Holmes, Braylon Edwards, and Brad Smith. Secondly, it would keep Moss from going back to the Pats, whom he's openly talked about wanting to re-join.

Let's be real here, though. Isn't all of this just Rexy's way of trying to get the upper hand over Bill Belichick? http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/2011/morning-jolt/04/12/tuesday-jolt/index.html#ixzz1JJSA7nGp

LeBron James sent his mamma packing BACK to Ohio for playoff time!

For almost a year, mamma James has been quite the thorn in her son's side, causing embarrassing problems for the King, from bangin' one of his former teammates (Delonte West) to getting arrested last week for battery on a valet attendant in Miami!

A source is saying that LeBron was fed up with mamma's antics and gave her a pretty stern warning. He sent her back to Ohio for the time being, because he doesn't want her around during playoff time. He said that once the playoffs are done, she's welcome to come back to Miami.

Talk about a great "decision" this time, LeBron… http://www.terezowens.com/lebron-james-sends-mom-back-to-ohio-for-playoff-time/

Speaking of the Miami Heat, they are NOT going to accept Eddy Curry "taking his talents to South Beach" anytime soon!

Heat president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra claim that the reasoning behind not signing Eddy on is because they just weren't sold on the fact that Eddy, not only hasn't played an NBA game this season, but they also didn't think that he could make enough of a difference to justify cutting a young player from Miami's roster.

Okay, let's be honest here: Eddy's poor conditioning and more than 350 POUNDS of weight probably didn't help bolster his case to join the Heat.

Did I mention that Riley was intrigued enough with Eddy to fly him down to Miami for further evaluation, a medical physical, and several team work outs?

Nice try, Pat and Erik. Your "it's totally not because you're a tub of lard" theory is a GREAT politically correct smokescreen… http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/2011/morning-jolt/04/12/tuesday-jolt/index.html#ixzz1JJSJywDT

The Lakers have the highest local TV ratings in the NBA, but it looks like they have quite the force to reckon with now, in terms of competition for that monacre!

"Khloe & Lamar" debuted with 2.6 million viewers on Sunday night and that' 835% more viewers than the average Lakers home game gets on the local cable network in LA! (This is the reality show that follows the "highly intriguing" and "deeply pensive" lives of Khloe Kardashian and her Laker hubby, Lamar Odom.)

Mind you, the Lakers are THE top dogs in the NBA with 278, 000 average households, making that number 216% more viewers than the TOP SIX NBA teams get COMBINED!

Just another reason to hate the Lakers… http://benmaller.com/2011/04/nba-players-reality-tv-show-draws-835-more-viewers-than-team/

And finally…

Notre Dame thinks that $77,500 is just WAY TOO much to ask for a student's life that was taken away when high winds toppled a hydraulic life he was using to videotape football practice. They're actually seeking a fine reduction!

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the fine last month, saying the school ignored safety standards that could have prevented Declan Sullivan's death. Winds were gusting up to 53 mph he went up in the lift.

The school had until Thursday to accept the findings and pay the fines, contest the safety orders or meet with the agency. Agency spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said the university filed notice that it wants to discuss the report.

IOSHA fined Notre Dame for six violations, including knowingly putting its employees in an unsafe situation. Other violations included a failure to make annual, monthly or weekly inspections of the lifts for more than a year; a failure to have the scissor lift serviced as required by the manufacturer; and a failure to have an operator's manual on the unit. The lift was also missing some warning labels while others were faded.

Yikes.

The state said its investigation ruled out mechanical failure and Notre Dame has already replaced the lifts with remote-controlled cameras, as they're also conducting their own investigation.

On a side note: The so-called scissor lifts rented by the university were not supposed to be used in winds above 28 mph, but the weather service had issued a warning the day of Sullivan's death saying winds of 25 mph to 35 mph were expected with gusts of up to 45 mph.

The IOSHA report did not identify who was responsible for making the decision to allow student videographers to go up in the lifts that day.

According to insiders, Sullivan wasn't happy when he found out the team would be practicing outside and less than an hour earlier, Sullivan had tweeted his concerns about what he described as "terrifying" weather.

"Gusts of wind up to 60 mph today will be fun at work ... I guess I've lived long enough," he wrote.

Do the right thing, Notre Dame… http://www.cbssports.com/collegefootball/story/14913900/nd-wants-more-discussion-on-fine-over-student-death/rss

And THAT'S my "Jock Itch!"

J