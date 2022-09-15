The history of Hispanic Heritage Month

FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — National Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th and ends October 15th. Although the duration of the celebration is a month (31 days), it spans over the course of two. Why is that?

On September 15th, 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued Proclamation 3869, establishing National Hispanic Heritage Week. Representative, George Edward Brown of California submitted the resolution for a week that would celebrate Hispanic Heritage. The resolution easily passed through the house, and within the original request, the reasoning to have the celebration week to start of the 15th was the varying independence days of 6 Hispanic countries falling within that timeframe.

(Photo Credit: RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

On September 15th Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua all celebrate their independence. Mexico celebrates its Independence Day on September 16th, and Chile on September 18th.

It wasn't until 1988 that the celebration of Hispanic Heritage was changed from a week to a month. President Ronald Reagan extended the week to a full 31 days, keeping the original start date of the 15th to pay tribute to the independence days of the Latin countries. For example, Belize celebrates its independence on September 21st and Cuba's independence day is October 10th. Also falling within this period is Columbus Day or Día de la Raza on October 12th. Día de la Raza (Day of the Races) recognizes the cultural fusion of indigenous America and Spanish heritage.

Courtesy of John A. Kouns/Farmworker Movement Documentation Project UC San Diego Library

During Hispanic Heritage month, we recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans who have inspired others to do the same. Names like Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Ellen Ochoa, Dolores Huerta, and Cesar Chavez are just some of the many Hispanic Americans who are of note.

Currently, Hispanic Heritage month is celebrated with varying types of activities including parades, festivals, and concerts. Check out the events happening this Hispanic Heritage Month in North Texas to experience the food, colors and music the culture has to offer.