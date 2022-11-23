The Dallas Cowboys and the Salvation Army: a winning partnership

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Chief Branding Officer Charlotte Jones, and Salvation Army Commission Kenneth Hodder joined us on our CBS11 Morning Show Wednesday to talk about the powerful 26-year partnership that has made the Cowboys annual Thanksgiving Day game such an amazing tradition.

They informed us about how everyone can donate all year long, how much good it brings those in need, and how much of a good luck charm it is on gameday.

We couldn't help but ask Jerry Jones about the whipped cream on the piece this year. Signing Odell Beckham Junior would really make this a season to remember.