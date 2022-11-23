Watch CBS News
Local News

The Dallas Cowboys and the Salvation Army: a winning partnership

By Keith Russell

/ CBS DFW

The Dallas Cowboys and the Salvation Army: a winning partnership
The Dallas Cowboys and the Salvation Army: a winning partnership 04:48

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Chief Branding Officer Charlotte Jones, and Salvation Army Commission Kenneth Hodder joined us on our CBS11 Morning Show Wednesday to talk about the powerful 26-year partnership that has made the Cowboys annual Thanksgiving Day game such an amazing tradition.   

They informed us about how everyone can donate all year long, how much good it brings those in need, and how much of a good luck charm it is on gameday.    

We couldn't help but ask Jerry Jones about the whipped cream on the piece this year. Signing Odell Beckham Junior would really make this a season to remember.   

Keith Russell
Keith-Russell_cbsdfw.jpg

Keith Russell is our morning news anchor and was a sports anchor/reporter for CBS11 starting in 2015.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 7:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.