A North Texas nonprofit is making sure victims of abuse get gifts this holiday season

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ahead of Giving Tuesday, North Texas nonprofits that serve the metroplex's most vulnerable children say they need your support now more than ever.

Dallas Children's Advocacy Center

The Dallas Children's Advocacy Center is working to make sure more than 2,000 kids who have been victims of abuse can celebrate the holidays this year, with multiple gifts each.

"The relief, I've had parents cry in front of me before," said Lexi Allman with DCAC. "These parents have already had to have so many challenging conversations with their kids. If we can take away that one, so they don't have to say Christmas or Hannukah or whatever they celebrate, isn't happening this year – that is so big on our end."

It wouldn't be possible without the generosity of others.

"We were a few moms that wanted to help and we wanted our kids to be involved," said Kelsey Hills, who lives in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood. "That was really our driving force."

What started as several friends collecting toys for the DCAC has turned into a huge neighborhood parade – with a twist. Instead of Santa passing out presents, he collects them instead.

"People get in their yards, they bring all their neighbors and friends," Hills said. "It's a really neat thing to see kids want their own things for Christmas and go and pick them out for someone else, and give them back to Santa knowing that they're going to someone else that really want them too."

Dallas Children's Advocacy Center

FaLaLa Lakewood helps instill the spirit of giving at an early age to bring hope, and a little holiday magic, to children who need it most. Since launching in 2020, the families of Lakewood have donated more than $70,000 worth of gifts and toys for families at DCAC.

The FaLaLa Lakewood event is happening Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to catch up with Santa on his route through the neighborhood and give him new, unwrapped toys for DCAC.

The biggest need right now is for gifts for teens and pre-teens.

"To be able to run those bags out and play Santa is just the best," Allman said.

If you'd like to donate a toy or gift to DCAC;s Holiday of Hope campaign, you can find more information here.