Jasmine Sadry: MORE Dez Drama!?

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) Leading off Today's "Jock Itch:" Oh Dez, Dez, DEZ! First it was all of the drama at North Park Mall. Then, yesterday, a civil lawsuit was filed against him saying he owed $246,000 worth of jewelry to a New York-based company, and NOW Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant faces yet ANOTHER civil lawsuit against him and his smarmy adviser, a guy by the name of David Wells!

Eleow Hunt, a Colleyville, Texas, jeweler and ticket broker, said that Dez hasn't paid for jewelry and tickets to sporting events or bothered repaying personal loans that collectively total over SIX HUNDRED THOUSAND BUCKS!

The lawsuit alleges that Dez started his spending spree when he was about to become a junior at Oklahoma State and that he was going to repay Hunt when he signed either an NFL or promotional contract, whichever came first. Hunt also provided copies of receipts for jewelry that he said was made for Dez and hasn't been paid for!

Among the items? Try everything from a "custom Cartier diamond watch" to a "white gold diamond dog tag set" and "custom diamond engagement ring." The receipts for more than 40 pieces of jewelry total $588,500!

Hunt also claims he loaned Dez's "adviser" David Wells $26,000 to cover Bryant's expenses and to provide him with spending money before he was drafted. He claims that Wells only coughed up $15,000 grand!

As far as the tickets go, here's the story behind THAT. Dez's "adviser" (who, incidentally was the same guy defending Dez during "Saggy Pants-gate 2011") had asked Dez to charge pro football and basketball tickets beginning in late December of 2008 to early January 2009, to the tune of $15, 850 bucks!

At the time, Dez was on suspension from OSU's football program for most of the 2009 season, but Wells KNEW that Dez was a highly rated NFL prospect and was likely to get a nice fat contract and signing bonus in the 2010 draft! So, of course, he figured he'd be good for the money...

And just what does that hefty number get you? How about 10 tickets worth $5,750 for the Cowboys' 2009 regular-season finale against the Eagles, six tickets worth $3,750 for the Cowboys' playoff victory over the Eagles that same season, and four tickets to watch the Mavericks take on the Cavaliers in December 2009.

It's unsure if the NCAA or OSU were aware of the lawsuit. If you remember, Dez had already broken NCAA rules in 2009, being ruled ineligible for lying to investigators about having a little lunch date with his now estranged mentor, Deion Sanders.

Dez! Seriously??

This all initially started to unravel last week when papers were filed by jewelers Rafaello & Company (whose high-end bling caters to celebrities and athletes like Jamie Foxx, Alicia Keys, and Carmelo Anthony) claiming that Dez hadn't paid $240,00 bucks for several pieces of jewelry he ordered between January to May of 2010.

The Cowboys drafted Dez in the first round on April 22nd.

But, Dez HAS paid $21,000 towards his jewelry bill for the 8 to 10 pieces of all-diamond encrusted bling, one of a religious nature and one incorporating Dez's name and area code. (Because I'm SO sure that 469 is hardcore when it's hanging around your neck)

His attorney, Royce West (yes, the Texas state senator) says that they're trying to settle the issue.

Sure. That's not the story that the jewelers are claiming!

They say that they've worked for MONTHS to try to figure out a way to get payment to no avail!

No shock here, but Dez couldn't be reached for comment.

Maybe Deion really WAS onto something here... http://www.ballerstatus.com/2011/03/29/cowboys-receiver-dez-bryant-sued-for-stiffing-jewelry-company/

And in OTHER "itch" worthy news...

Mavs' small forward Shawn Marion says that he will NEVER be a hand model.

Ever.

The crooked pinkie finger on his left hand has been dislocated SO many times over SO many years that he doesn't even remember the story as to when it first went sideways or where it happened or even HOW it happened! Because it's been snagged, dragged, jammed, and jimmied so many times, the knuckle is permanently the size of a lopsided acorn. Over time, every time it got knocked around, the finger continued to tick to the left (like you'd see in a slow moving clock hand) only... counter-clockwise.

When he holds his hand up, it literally looks like he's got alien hand! He says its pliable, like it's made of rubber, and doesn't seem to bother him when it gets snagged on an opposing team player's jersey or crunched by a basketball.

If you Google search "Shawn Marion left pinkie finger" you'll see the grotesqueness I'm talking about.

Sorry ladies, but... he's taken...

http://espn.go.com/blog/dallas/mavericks/post/_/id/4675713/4675713

LeBron James says, "It can't get NO worse;" This in regards about his second appearance back in Cleveland tonight to face his old team at Quicken Loans Arena. He says that things can't get any worse than it was back on December 2nd when he made his FIRST trip back, after "The Decision."

That was the game that King James scored 38 points as the Heat went on to win 118-90, amidst the booing and chanting of jaded fans proclaiming, "Akron hates you!" Things got so heated that game that while LeBron sat on the bench during the fourth quarter, several security guards and cops had to make sure that nothing was physically thrown at him.

We'll see if the second time is a charm...

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/03/28/lebron-cleveland-game-cant-get-worse_n_841561.html

Barry Bonds' mistress of nine years testified in his perjury trial yesterday, saying I KNOW the man did steroids because I saw his "frank and beans" change shape and shrink! She said they met back in 1994 and saw him change like we ALL did (okay maybe not QUITE like WE all did; she clearly had a different perspective and different proof of his juicing) Anyway, adding insult to injury, she also testified that his sexual performance declined in the later years of their relationship, that he developed random tufts of chest hair, and got a nice wave of "back-ne" (acne on his back)

Yowza... http://www.terezowens.com/barry-bonds-mistress-claims-balls-changed-and-shrank/

A guy by the name of Ryan Zimmerman isn't even a household name for his own market he plays in but at 26, many experts are saying that he could be Major League Baseball's NEXT 200 MILLION DOLLAR golden boy! He's a 26-year-old third baseman for the Nationals, who is on track to be a free agent at age 29. Now, with the Yankees and the Red Sox both expected to need help at the hot corner at that point, sources are saying that he just MAY be able to command a contract worth an estimated 200 MILLION BUCKS!

Ryan is set to make a measly 9 million this season with Washington... http://benmaller.com/2011/03/mlbs-next-200-million-player/

Yankees slugger A-Rod is becoming QUITE the softee, according to sources, ALL thanks to his woman, actress Cameron Diaz! The New York Post is reporting that Alex was spotted out in Miami over the weekend and, get this, he was actually.... BEING NICE TO PEOPLE!!! It was apparently SO out of character that even a valet person was just aghast and overheard saying, "Wow, he was really nice this time! He's in love. He HAS to be nice in front of the lady." http://benmaller.com/2011/03/yanks-a-rod-getting-soft/

Maybe A-Rod's new squishy-soft, fuzzy wuzzy widdle new image is all because there are reports that Cameron has BIG plans for him in Hollywood! She's working on a movie project that would involve A-Rod in a romantic comedy set around Major League Baseball and she's REALLY wanting them to be co-stars in it together!

First, all of the juicing made his testicles shrink and now it's Cameron doing that for him...http://benmaller.com/2011/03/yankees-slugger-could-star-in-romantic-comedy/

Three of the Tampa Bay Rays were burglarized while they were playing their game Saturday! Evan Longoria, David Price, and Reid Brignac rented a home for Spring Training (so precious that they're all bunking together) and it was broken into through an unlocked window! $56,000 bucks worth of jewelry, cash, computer equipment, electronics and Evan Longoria's AK-47 were all snatched.

Yes, for whatever reason, Evan Longoria owned an AK-47 assault rifle. The sheriff's office emphasizes that the weapon was "perfectly legal."

I think he may have a HUGE miscommunication with the concept of gunning people out at first… http://www.terezowens.com/tampa-bay-rays-get-burglarized/

The little school that could—Virginia Commonwealth—shocked EVERYONE, including the people in Vegas with its run to the Final Four. The cute widdle VCU Rams were underdogs in ALL five of their wins and their opponents were favored by a combined 34 points. But, they covered the Vegas point spread by a combined 94, so the odds of VCU winning all five games? 1,371 to 1…

Basically, this means that if you'd put ten $10 bucks on VCU to win their first game against USC, and let your winnings ride on the Rams next four games, you'd be cashing in on $13,714 bucks in cold hard cash…

http://benmaller.com/2011/03/vcu-beats-1371-to-1-odds/

I LOVE it when the cocky hubris of the tournament big seeds takes a hit, leading them to look like complete idiots when they just ASSUME that they're "gimmes" to win it all!

Cases in point? Kansas and Florida.

First, it was kansascity.com that anticipated number one seed Kansas beating eleventh ranked VCU on Sunday, even though Rock Chalk and the Morris twins lost in an embarrassing fashion to the Rams, 71-61. That's right—when you logged onto the website, scrolling at the top of the screen was, "Get your Final Four KU tickets now!" Oops…

And THEN, number two seed Florida was already checking a mark in the "W" column against number eight Butler, when the Gators actually ended up losing, 74-71 against the Bulldogs. Now, Florida was a team that many expected to make to Houston for the Final Four, including an NCAA website that happened to tout that you could get your official Florida Final Four t-shirts with a click of a link!

But, rest assured, when you clicked on the Florida shirt, the link went to Butler.

Can't the "little" guy just get some love?? http://www.sbnation.com/2011-ncaa-tournament/2011/3/26/2074462/ncaa-website-butlerflorida-final-four-shirts

The third LONGEST division one college baseball game EVER was played on Sunday when Fresno State beat the U of San Diego with a whopping 3-2 final score. It only took them 7 hours and 12 minutes to do so during 22 innings! (I'm just envisioning the amount of crumpled up foil surrounding my seat from the ballpark dogs I would have plowed through with 22 innings to kill)

San Diego kept them scoreless through eight, but ended up blowing it like any 4-16 team would, and tied the game up at 2 at that point.

Click here for the "insane" climax, caught on tape… http://deadspin.com/#!5786151/the-third-longest-d+1-college-baseball-game-ever-was-played-yesterday-and-presumably-today

Jose Canseco tried to bamboozle a boxing promoter by sending his twin brother Ozzie in his place for a Celebrity Boxing event over the weekend! Jose had been paid $5,000 grand for the fight when OZZIE Canseco tried to pull a fast one on the promoter for the rest of the purse, being $5,000 bucks in cold hard cash. Ozzie didn't want a check so the dirty double-crossing twin said, "Then I ain't fightin'!"

How was the devious little plan foiled? Ozzie was exposed when a camera guy discovered that he was missing his brother Jose's arm tattoo! (You'd think they'd have ALL of their bases covered on their little swindle. I mean seriously, how much is a little stick on tattoo for godssakes???)

Anyway, if you're keeping tabs, this isn't the first time Ozzie has masqueraded as his much more famous brother. Jose had 462 steroid induced homers in his 17 seasons of playing Major League ball. Conversely, evil twin brother Ozzie, hit ZERO round trippers in 24 total games over smidgeons of three whopping seasons with Oakland and St. Louis… http://benmaller.com/2011/03/jose-canseco-tries-to-bamboozle-boxing-promoter/

And finally…

Can't some retired NHL players just get a piece of Kim Kardashian? The New York Post is reporting that over the weekend, Kim was hanging out at a restaurant in Manhattan when she was hit on by former New York Rangers--Bryan Berard (34), Brian Leetch (43) and Adam Graves (42). The Post is reporting that they had their eyes GLUED on Kim and while she was making her way out, so the guys tried to charm her and even tried getting her phone number. She shut them ALL down, saying she wasn't interested…

Ouch, Kim! Way to verbally high-stick a couple of washed up hockey players! http://benmaller.com/2011/03/former-nhl-stars-shutdown-by-kim-kardashian/

And THAT'S my "Jock Itch!"

J