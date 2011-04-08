Jasmine Sadry: LeBron's Mamma Causing Problems Again!

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) Leading off Today's "Jock Itch:" LeBron James' mamma is causing trouble for King James again! First, it was her hooking up with one of his former teammates, Delonte West, and NOW, Gloria James was busted by the cops in Miami Beach for a misdemeanor assault!

Gloria supposedly hit a valet attendant at a swanky Miami Beach hotel (Fontainbleau) after she became enraged over how long it took to get her car! She was arrested on simple battery and disorderly intoxication and will be released to appear in court later.

This isn't her first brush with the law, though. Gloria's been busted before, including a nice little DUI arrest in Ohio. http://benmaller.com/2011/04/lebron-james-mother-arrested/

And in OTHER "itch" worthy news...

Former NBA star, Allen Iverson, pulled the "Don't you know who I am??" card on a cop when he got pulled over in his Lamborghini after he was nabbed for switching lanes without using a signal.

Here's how it all went down.

Allen, who was a passenger in his own car, grew really impatient during the stop and wanted to get out and walk to a nearby restaurant. He was getting "irate" and his driver, Antwuan, was getting pretty heated himself, so their behavior prompted cops to call for back up.

They ran the dealer plates on the Lamborghini and realized that it had expired two years ago, so the cops called a tow truck in to haul it off, REALLY angering Allen at this point. He said,

"Take the vehicle, I have 10 more. Police don't have anything else [expletive] to do except [expletive] with me. ... Do you know who I am?"

And apparently for the next 20 minutes, he "went on and on" about who he was.

When the cops told him they didn't care who he was and that he was trying to conceal his car with a fake-drive out tag because he didn't want to pay for his tags, Allen's buddy Antwuan snapped back with "Well, would you want to pay $10,000 for a tag?" (Mind you, AI is the SAME guy who's been SO down on his luck financially, that he had to resort to actually hawking some of his own memorabilia on eBay to try to make ends meet!)

Allen and Antwuan were released, a tow truck hauled away the Lamborghini, and he eventually calmed down, even returning to the scene to apologize for disrespecting the cops, saying he was just upset over his car... http://www.ajc.com/news/an-irate-allen-iverson-901451.html

You know it's a bad rivalry when you have to be seated in a different area of a restaurant just because you want to avoid your opponent THAT badly!

Such is the case of the Knicks' Amar'e Stoudemire and the Heat's Chris Bosh! Amar'e was kept away from Chris when he showed up at the very same restaurant in New York. The NY Daily News is reporting that the restaurant was adamant about keeping the two apart, so Amar'e and his posse of eight were seated near the front of the restaurant, while Chris and his two buddies were put in the back of the place.

I'm sure they fought through the bitterness for each other by munching on the $29 dollar Filet Mignon or the $28 dollar grilled Tuna... http://benmaller.com/2011/04/sports-bar-keeps-knicks-heat-rivals-apart/

Beware of beer scams at ballparks across the country!!! What exactly is this "scam?" Well, it's the stadium's way to make a quick buck on beer chugging fans!

Here's the deal. Many ballparks offer three sizes of draft beer, a small 18 ounce will typically run you about $6 bucks, a regular 20 ounce for $8 bucks and a large 26-ouncer for about $10 bucks. BUT, the ounces aren't listed and the average concession stand worker doesn't even know HOW much beer they hold!

Although there's an 8 ounce difference between the small and the large, you get more beer for your buck with the small! After you do the breakdown--if it's 18 ounces for $6, which is three ounces per dollar. You follow this rate and for $8, you should, in theory, be getting six more ounces of beer (to be 24 ounces) and for $10, you should be getting 12 more ounces of beer (to be 30 ounces). But that isn't the case!

So the true moral of the story here is, if you don't mind waiting in line for a bit, just buy small beers!

And that's my contribution to the betterment of society for today. You're welcome. http://www.yumsugar.com/Stadiums-Sell-Beer-Unfair-Rates-15445345

The Dallas Cowboys are hitting Broadway! Well, sort of. Former Cowboys offensive lineman, Alan Veingrad, will tell his tales of what it was truly like being the ONLY Jewish player on the Super Bowl 27 champion Dallas team! The NY Daily News is reporting that he'll compare life in the NFL to the process of becoming an observant Jew. (Yeah, I'm scratching my head too as to how he connected THOSE two dots.)

Anyway, he played four seasons with the Packers from 1986-90 before joining the Cowboys for just a year in 1991-1992. http://benmaller.com/2011/04/former-cowboys-player-will-share-story-on-broadway/

Steelers quarterback is finally talking about how he met his fiance and also revealing that his HUGE wedding this summer is already having a slight glitch because his reception is up in the air thanks to? THE WWE!!

First things first; He said he met his fiance Ashley Harlan after finishing an afternoon practice back in 2005, when he ran into a fan and started talking to him. That guy had a sister and yes, you guessed it. She was sweet little Ashley. From then on, they dated on and off again and now they're engaged.

Now, Ashley's a physician's assistant who turns 27 in July and still lives at home with her mamma and daddy. Big Ben said that the couple isn't living together because their religious faith prohibits them from living together before marriage!

Okay, this is STILL the same Ben Roethlisberger from the alleged sexual assault incident we're talking about right? Just making sure.

And as far as the WWE putting a dent in the couple's wedding plans? Big Ben wanted to hold the wedding reception for his 500 plus guests at the Penguins arena, but the Consol Energy Center is hosting a WWE event that night, so he's having to scramble to find a place to hold it now! http://benmaller.com/2011/04/nfl-stars-wedding-reception-bumped-for-wwe/

Jets backup quarterback Mark Brunell is bankrupt and is fighting to keep his 2010 Saints Super Bowl ring and his 1991 NCAA championship ring he got with Washington! It's being reported that he'll try to pay to actually keep the rings and proceeds from the purchase of his OWN memorabilia would then be used to pay his creditors.

Basically, Mark's re-organization plan proposes to sell off certain assets worth around $379,000 grand to pay off his creditors. Those assets include some commercial property valued at $295,000 thousand but also the proceeds from the purchase BY MARK of some of his personal items at their appraised replacement value. Among those items are: the two championship rings, three Rose Bowl rings, two watches and "miscellaneous helmets and jerseys, memorabilia and shotguns… http://benmaller.com/2011/04/bankrupt-nfl-qb-wants-to-keep-super-bowl-ring/

Former Tampa Bay Buccs offensive lineman Arron Sears just got out of jail after 62 days on a charge of battering a police officer and now he'll be entering a mental health pre-trial intervention program.

The battery incident occurred last year, when he was being hospitalized under the Baker Act. (The Baker Act is a Florida statute that allows a court to commit someone if they're seen as a harm to either themselves or others.) After he failed to appear for a court hearing several months later, he was found wandering on a busy road and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The officer involved in the altercation at the hospital said that he wouldn't pursue criminal charges against Arron, if he was to go to a rehab program. If he's to successfully complete it, then all charges against him would be dismissed. But, if not, Arron's case will go back to the state attorney's office.

At just 26, Arron was the second-round draft pick in 2007, starting his first two seasons with Tampa Bay, but missed the 2009 season because of what team officials called a "personal matter," eventually leading to the team releasing him in 2010. http://benmaller.com/2011/04/former-nfl-player-released-from-jail-for-mental-health-treatment/

With the NFL lockout still continuing, players are continuing to pick up some side work, including Redskins' tight end, Chris Cooley! He's preparing to have his first official public showing at a gallery tonight of all of the pottery work he's done!

Chris Cooley plays with ceramics! (No word on if any of his scrap-booking pieces have hit the public yet.)

Chris said that he's spent most of his time, as of late, working on nearly 700 pieces since December. He says "I love pottery. I've always loved pottery."

He does add, though, that he usually has a beer or two when he's doing his work.

Way to keep the testosterone in the ceramic world, Chris. http://www.terezowens.com/chris-cooley-to-debut-pottery-at-first-public-showing/

Duke's point guard Kyrie Irving is leaving the Blue Devils after just one season to enter the NBA draft! Coach K says that he's thrilled for Kyrie's decision and supports his dream. (I'm SURE he's elated since Kyrie's departure leaves another hole in the lineup that will already be missing Nolan Smith and Kyle Singler; ya know, only the ACC Player of the Year and The Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.)

The hope now all lies in the incoming freshman guard, Austin Rivers, who happens to be the son of Celtics' coach Doc Rivers and one of the country's highest-rated recruits!

Anyway, Kyrie only played 11 games and missed roughly two-thirds of the season with an injured big toe on his right foot. But, when he was healthy: watch out! His 31-point performance against then-No. 6 Michigan State marked just the fourth time in school history that a freshman scored 30 points in a game... http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/04/06/kyrie-irving-nba-draft-leaving-duke_n_845801.html

Rock Chalk nation's feathers are definitely ruffling this morning as news broke last night that their beloved Morris twins (Marcus and Markieff) decided to forego their senior year to enter the NBA draft. They've already hired an agent based out of Beverly Hills to take care of matters. Their new agent went as far as to say, "Both have a great future. They're quite special."

Um, ya think??

Despite the Jayhawks choking in the tournament this year, Marcus was the leading scorer in 20 of 38 games during his final season and led Kansas with 17.2 points per game last season. Markieff was second with 13.6 points on average and led the Big 12 by hitting 59 percent of his field-goal attempts -- his twin was second at 57 percent.

Yeah, I THINK they'll make it afterall… http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-04-08/morris-twins-forego-last-year-as-kansas-jayhawks-to-enter-the-nba-draft.html

South Carolina's quarterback Stephen Garcia was suspended indefinitely from the football program, just less than two weeks after he promised he wouldn't get in trouble AGAIN!

The athletic director Eric Hyman said that he's exhibited behavior that's unacceptable for one of their student athletes, so he doesn't have the privilege of participating in the football program until they decide further.

Head coach Steve Spurrier wouldn't go into the details of what caused Stephen's FIFTH suspension (and just his second already this Spring) since he arrived on campus in 2007, but said that it didn't involve an arrest, nor was it drug or alcohol related.

Last month, Stephen promised that his problems were behind him, pledging to be smarter in his life and avoid the mistakes he made in previous years, which he said were ALL his fault.

His actual quote was: "Nothing bad is going to happen again – that's guaranteed!"

On a side note, Stephen did also admit that his relationship with South Carolina fans and Coach Spurrier has been bumpy. In fact, Spurrier gave him about a dozen suggestions on how to be a better quarterback and teammates. Top of that list was to cut his long hair. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/04/07/stephen-garcia-suspended-indefinitely_n_845956.html

And finally…

The International Olympic Committee says that any chick competing in a sport HAS to be a chick! (Sorry, all of you Androgynous track stars.)

Their official ruling states the following: "A female recognized by law should be eligible to compete in female competitions provided that she has androgen levels below the male range (as shown by the serum concentration of testosterone) or, if within the male range, she has an androgen resistance such that she derives no competitive advantage from such levels."

Although rare, some women develop male-like body characteristics because of an overproduction of male sex hormones, these so-called "androgens." The androgenic effects on the human body explain why men tend to perform better than women in most sports and are, in fact, the very reason for the distinction between male and female competition in most sports.

Consequently, women with hyper-androgenism generally perform better in sports than other women.

I tried to get some more feedback on this story but phone calls placed to the WNBA for comments have not been returned…http://www.olympic.org/media?articleid=124006&articlenewsgroup=-1

