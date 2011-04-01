Jasmine Sadry: Jose Canseco-- "You WILL Respect Me!"

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) Leading off Today's "Jock Itch:" The drama over Jose Canseco's no-show at one of his silly celebrity boxing matches has reached nearly a full week of coverage, all thanks to the back and forth girl fighting going on between Jose and the event's promoter, Damon Feldman!

Damon claims that Jose pulled the old switcheroo and knowingly screwed him over when he sent his twin brother, Ozzie, to fight for him! Meanwhile, Jose is claiming that Damon fully knew about everything and that he was okay with trying to pull a fast one on the crowd by willingly passing off Ozzie as Jose!

Prior to all of this, Jose's publicist typed out a press release exonerating her client from ANY wrongdoing before the fight. THIS is just a piece of what she came up with:

"In the throws of dealing with his much beloved father death, Jose Canseco is also facing an onslaught and barrage of negative media surrounding Damon Feldman, a boxing promoter and currently on probation in Pennsylvania for fixing fights. On Saturday, March 26th, fans lined up at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Fl. expecting to see Jose Canseco in a boxing match, when in actuality it was his brother Ozzie Canseco that came in to fight for Jose. The media is spurning that boxing promoter Damon Feldman "didn't know it was Ozzie and it was a bait and switch", when in fact Feldman knew a week before that Jose had thrown his back out and wasn't able to fight."

So, of course, Jose is hellbent on spreading his truth campaign in this matter and called into my buddy Rich's morning show up in Boston. To encapsulate the brilliance: Jose calls in, then, Damon calls in. They yell at each other, then, they hung up on each other. THEN, Jose calls back and accuses the show of disrespecting him AND his purple unicorn, which prompts him to (you guessed it) hang up the phone.

Behold the audio from the Toucher and Rich Show (98.5 The Sports Hub- Boston) http://boston.cbslocal.com/2011/03/30/toucher-rich-jose-canseco-takes-on-boxing-promoter-damon-feldman/

And in OTHER "itch" worthy news...

HOLY LORD! What in the world was going on at the Staples Center last night!??! The Mavs fell, 110-82 to the Lakers, a team that I've publicly declared to loathing with every fiber of my being! I must admit though, the thing that I love about a good Mavs/Lakers matchup is the fact that it's tense and IN-tense every time these two teams meet.

Last night was no exception.

In fact, there was SO much tension, that it even permeated into the stands among the 18,997 fans, who witnessed a total of EIGHT ejections, with THREE actually coming from the fans themselves!

So what ingredients went into this disastrous recipe of a game? Here's the rundown in a nutshell: Mavs' Jason Terry already being "emotional" from attending a funeral this week and later being one of FIVE players getting ejected when things came to a head; fellow Mav Brendan Haywood getting tossed; Lakers Steve Blake and Shannon Brown BOTH getting the heave-ho as well, and Matt Barnes being a punk and trying to get in on the mix and getting ejected too. Add in the fact that Joey Crawford was officiating and that a female fan described as "partially clothed and talking crazy" was trying to make her way to the Mavs bench, and you had one helluva sparring match at the Staples Center.

Oh yeah, and did I mention the Matt Barnes factor? He claims that the Mavs were just a bit too sensitive because of the Lakers were "really putting it on their team"; no surprise that Kobe Bryant defended Matt's highly logical assessment of the situation and his actions by saying, "That's what you're supposed to do. You can't let that stuff slide. Period." http://www.latimes.com/sports/basketball/nba/lakers/la-sp-heisler-lakers-mavericks-20110401,0,2597096.column

Here's more fuel to add to the fire for the A-Rod haters! He will actually make more this year than almost the ENTIRE roster of the Kansas City Royals! In the coming year, the Yankees star's 32 million dollar salary makes him the highest-paid player in the Majors. Meanwhile, the Royals (yes, the ENTIRE team) have the lowest payroll in baseball this year, at 36.1 million bucks!

That's right! This means that A-Rod is making only $4.1 million dollars less than EVERY PLAYER ON THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS COMBINED!

Is this REALLY that shocking coming from the open purse that is the Yankees? http://www.sportshoopla.com/forums/kansas-city-royals/31170-rod-nearly-outearns-kc-royals.html

Major League Baseball is saying NO WAY to smokeless tobacco at Fenway Park, which COULD start an eventual trend at ballparks all over the country! Health officials are working with a Washington D.C. group to have MLB eventually ban EVERYONE in uniform from using smokeless chew at ALL games and ballparks...http://benmaller.com/2011/03/mlb-players-could-be-banned-from-smokeless-chew/

If dealing with chew isn't already causing enough of a problem for MLB, now it looks like they could have another huge problem on their hands in a few years! About two million kiddos played Little League last year, but, in 1996, that number was about 2.5 million. If you do the math, that's a 25% decline in five years! Wall Street Journal is reporting that this has prompted MLB to pay for studies to see what has happened with the kids playing ball in America...http://benmaller.com/2011/03/little-league-baseball-participation-down-25/

Auburn Coach, Gene Chizik is calling the HBO "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" piece on Auburn a one-sided report that is "pure garbage."

Chizik has been desperately trying to defend his tarnished football program after news broke this week that the program's boosters paid players.

Auburn will do an internal investigation of claims by four former football players, who told HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" that they received thousands of dollars while being recruited by or playing for the Tigers! Stanley McClover, Troy Reddick, Chaz Ramsey, and Raven Gray said that they received cash payments--in book bags, envelopes and even handshakes!

Chaz Ramsey played most recently in the 2007 season for Auburn.

Chizik said, "It's sad to me, it's very sad to me, that HBO is going to go ahead and air something that, really admittedly, they've got no proof on anything. What's disturbing to me is that they interviewed other former Auburn football players who had exactly the opposite to say but somehow or another that failed to make the air, unless I missed that section. So I've got other former players that are calling me who are still playing and who are great players who had absolutely no knowledge of any of that stuff. So it saddens me that somebody is going to air a show with basically one side being known. I think that's pathetic. And I think it's pure garbage."

Like I said with Dez Bryant's situation: where there's smoke, there's fire... http://benmaller.com/2011/03/auburn-coach-calls-hbo-report-one-sided-pure-garbage/

I LOVE the people at PETA! They aren't happy with the fact that convicted dog killer Michael Vick is one of 16 NFL players who advanced to the second round of the "tournament" that EA sports is holding to choose who will be the cover-boy of this year's Madden video game! So, they've urged EA Sports to take Vick out of the bracket!

The president of the company, Peter Moore, said "I can tell you we've already received the letters from our good friends at PETA urging us to take him out of the bracket. I'm not here to comment on what he did. I personally believe that Michael served his time. He's had a tremendous season. We believe that Michael Vick, as the runner-up in MVP for the league and the comeback player of the year, deserved his slot."

He also said that it's not up to EA to make value judgments and that he they simply just tried to pick 32 good players and let the fans take it from there.

Since Mike won his first-round matchup and is now paired with Andre Johnson in the second round, it looks like the only luck PETA will have is to urge a HUGE voting campaign for Andre Johnson! http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2011/03/30/peta-asks-ea-sports-to-remove-vick-from-madden-cover-contest/

In MORE Madden NFL 12 news, the video game is going to depict players suffering concussions (all of this, according to the president of the NFL Player's Association) but, it will apparently be in a manner that will focus on reinforcing just how serious a concussions are and trying to spread the message that playing through one is NOT a good idea!

This all means that players will be shown being taken from the field, unable to return. If you remember, in past versions of Madden, there's always been a coaching decision to re-insert players who have suffered certain injuries that the game considers playable. Concussions WON'T be one, again, reinforcing the message (especially to younger players) that it is a serious injury and not a time to be a hero playing through it.

The NFL instituted rules in 2009 that prevent players from re-entering a game if they've suffered a concussion, responding to a mounting controversy over the long-term effects of repeated concussions and the league's posture toward player safety.

Big-hitting action has also been a touchy subject in NFL-licensed video games, especially since 2006 when Midway actually walked away from its NFL Blitz license after the NFL became concerned about the over-the-top hitting presented in the game.

It's said that EA Sports owns the Blitz license now...http://deadspin.com/#!5787415/madden-nfl-12-said-to-include-concussions-to-present-a-safety-message

This just seems like a recipe for disaster but a gun bill in the Arizona Legislature COULD cause some safety and liability issues because it would allow guns in publicly owned stadiums and arenas, unless they install airport-style metal detectors and gun lockers!

The manager of the University of Phoenix Stadium is worried that it could cause safety and liability issues and discourage big events from coming to the stadium. So far, the Arizona Cardinals and other teams including the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns are concerned about the measure.

Thank GOD this isn't being considered in Texas…http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/morning_call/2011/03/stadium-manager-worries-about-gun-bill.html

I know you've been DYING for the final "ok" on this, but Carson Palmer's house can FINALLY be yours; that is, if you have $2.1 million bucks laying around. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback lists his home as "The house, which is made of stone and brick, sits on five acres and also features a gourmet kitchen, 5 1/2 bathrooms, solarium, swimming pool, spa, golf green and pond."

Since word of Carson's house going on the market first surfaced, Marvin Lewis has said that the team is moving on without Palmer, completely taking him at his word that if he isn't traded, then he'll retire after eight seasons. At last week's annual league meetings, Bengals owner Mike Brown reiterated that there are NO plans to trade Carson.

In the meantime, you may also like to know that the listing of Carson's house says it "exudes comfort, character and privacy." http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2011/03/30/carson-palmers-house-can-now-be-yours/

Cavs TV analyst Austin Carr compared Miami Heat's Chris Bosh to…a drag queen. It happened on the broadcast earlier this week when they were talking about the Heat really having 2 and ½ stars. Austin thought it would be hilarious to drop a comparison between Chris and famous drag queen, RuPaul. Take a listen for yourself: http://benmaller.com/2011/03/nba-broadcaster-compares-heat-star-to-drag-queen/

The NBA is investigating Jay-Z because he decided to show up in Kentucky's locker room after the Wildcats clinched a Final Four berth! He visited the players after their win over North Carolina on Sunday in Newark, New Jersey, which also happens to be the home of the Nets.

Where does the NBA have an issue with this? Well, since Jay-Z is part owner of the Nets, NBA rules prohibit team personnel from having contact with players who aren't yet draft eligible, so the league is looking into the matter.

He's got 99 problems, and apparently the NBA is one…http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/03/31/nba-jay-z-investigating-kentucky_n_843117.html

And finally…

A racer who's been dubbed the "Tiger Woods of Motocross" was busted for impersonating a cop…to ANOTHER cop! James "Bubba" Stewart was arrested in Orlando after authorities said he tried to pull over two off duty highway patrol troopers while impersonating a police officer. They claim that the 25-year-old Stewart was with his 44-year-old buddy at the time. They had red and blue lights in the dash area of the truck they were in when Stewart tried to pull over a car with two off-duty troopers, who ended up actually identifying themselves.

Stewart then sped off and was eventually stopped at the Orlando International Airport, where he and his buddy were arrested. They both agreed to talk to the cops and Stewart admitted to activating the lights (which he bought at a flea market) and his buddy admitted to hiding them in his backpack when officers pulled them over.

They were both charged with misdemeanors and released after posting bonds.

Does this REALLY surprise us from a guy known as "bubba?" http://www.greenfieldreporter.com/view/story/0e1d23a693c348aaacd25786ae914953/FL--Motocross-Star-Arrested/

And THAT'S my "Jock Itch!"

