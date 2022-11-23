Watch CBS News
Local News

Last minute travelers make their way to Dallas airports

By Steve Pickett

/ CBS DFW

Last minute travelers make their way to Dallas airports
Last minute travelers make their way to Dallas airports 02:34

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're awaiting the arrival of loved ones, or still planning to make a dash to the airport today, you are not alone. 

Thousands are part of the continuing Thanksgiving holiday travel period, and that means a very busy Wednesday for DFW and Love Field Airports. 

Holiday family reunions get their starts at the airport. 

The departure estimates the day before Thanksgiving? 70,000 at DFW and 20,000 at Love Field. 

There continues to be plenty of families packing the ticketing terminals at Love Field, but one indicator of the flow and volume of so many filling these airports today - the gridlock of cars. 

It was bumper to bumper coming in hourly waves, trying to get people to their flights with room to spare. 

Finding parking is still a challenge at Love Field, but most of those today said the crowds of traffic are not hampering their travel schedules. 

Steve Pickett
Steve-Picket_cbsdfw.jpg

Steve is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He has been recognized nationally for his coverage of Public Education and his reports from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina garnered the "Best News Story" Katie Award from the Press Club of Dallas.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 4:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.