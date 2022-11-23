Last minute travelers make their way to Dallas airports

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're awaiting the arrival of loved ones, or still planning to make a dash to the airport today, you are not alone.

Thousands are part of the continuing Thanksgiving holiday travel period, and that means a very busy Wednesday for DFW and Love Field Airports.

Holiday family reunions get their starts at the airport.

The departure estimates the day before Thanksgiving? 70,000 at DFW and 20,000 at Love Field.

There continues to be plenty of families packing the ticketing terminals at Love Field, but one indicator of the flow and volume of so many filling these airports today - the gridlock of cars.

It was bumper to bumper coming in hourly waves, trying to get people to their flights with room to spare.

Finding parking is still a challenge at Love Field, but most of those today said the crowds of traffic are not hampering their travel schedules.