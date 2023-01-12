Watch CBS News
Texas woman sentenced to 10 years for meth trafficking

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas woman will spend the next 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Ingrid Yaresi Balderas De Leon, 28, of Center, pleaded guilty on July 12, 2022 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 120 months in prison on Jan. 12, 2023, by a federal judge.

According to court papers, De Leon was part of a drug trafficking network that moved large amounts of meth in East Texas. She often acted as a Spanish-language interpreter during large sales.

De Leon and other members of the organization would hide the meth in the plastic trim of vehicles and deliver them to a house in Center.

