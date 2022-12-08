Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.

William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang that has hundreds of members across the states operating both within and without prisons.

The gang enforces rules and discipline largely through threats, intimidation, and violence. Members are required to follow higher-ranking members' orders without question.

Evidence at the trial showed that Chunn used his leadership position to order stabbings against rival gang members, various other victims, and people he thought were cooperating with law enforcement.

Another Aryan Circle member, Michell Farkas, 52, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was sentenced to 30 years on Dec. 5, 2022 by a federal court in Kentucky for attempted murder in aid of racketeering.