North Texas' Snarky Puppy Excited About Grammy Nomination For Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Birthed in Denton at the University of North Texas, three-time Grammy Award winner, Snarky Puppy, is drawing all kinds of attention for their fourth Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

The nod is for their performance "Live At The Royal Albert Hall."

In case you haven't heard of the 18-person band which prides themselves on having no singer, keyboardist Shaun Martin has this description:

"Snarky Puppy is a conglomerate made up of a ton of musicians who are super talented. Very well versed in the instruments."

Nate Werth(left), Micheal League, and Chris McQueen of Snarky Puppy perform Snarky Puppy performs at the Vogue Theatre on May 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

Michael League who is founding member of the band spoke about their humble start in Denton.

"For the first 10 years we really were completely unknown normally playing for crowds smaller than the band," said League.

"The group really started as just a van full of musicians driving around playing shows building it into what it is today. It wasn't some sort of like assembled super group team," said Mark Lettieri, the band's guitarist.

Fast forward to 2021 and Snarky Puppy has now won three Grammy Awards and is looking to make it four this Sunday, March 14 on CBS 11.

"What we were doing was out of love it was never really a thing where we want to do this so that we can win a Grammy," said Martin.

Snarky Puppy's band members are spread out throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe and they only meet in person to record and go on tour.

League tell CBS 11 the band is scheduled to record their next album in Dallas this fall and their work will eventually be turned into a documentary film.