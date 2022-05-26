Texas officials address questions about law enforcement's response time to Uvalde shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas' lead investigator on the Uvalde school shooting case called a news conference Thursday afternoon to address questions about law enforcement's response time.

However, the new information from state officials raised even more questions, including why there wasn't a security officer at the school at the time the gunman arrived and why the backdoor of the school was left unlocked.

SEE MORE: Uvalde School Shooting: The Aftermath of Tragedy

A newly released video shows the chaotic moments outside the Robb Elementary School as police officers held back parents, many who were urging officers to rush in.

CBS 11 News

And just minutes after the gunman entered the school, two local police officers arrived and were met with gunfire. So instead of going in, they called for backup.

A Border Patrol tactic team arrived 30 minutes later and immediately entered the school. Officers from multiple agencies fired at the gunman.

The Texas DPS director said the gunman was in the school for an hour before he was killed.

READ MORE: "Grief overwhelms the soul": Politicians and celebrities react to Texas elementary school mass shooting

When asked why those initial officers waited for backup before going in, the region's DPS director said that remains part of the investigation.

"We want to know what happened, recreate the scene," Victor Escalon said. "That takes days. That takes hours. That takes time — a lot of information. They do a lot of interviews. So we just started on Tuesday. Today's Thursday. We're still grabbing a lot of information."