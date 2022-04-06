Texas man who opened fire during George Floyd protest sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for opening fire on a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest over the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Ivan Hunter, who says he is affiliated the anti-government "boogaloo" movement, is accused of firing 13 rounds from a semi-automatic assault-style rifle on the Third Precinct police station while protesters were inside the building. At the time of the shooting there were other people inside who were allegedly ransacking the building.

Hunter, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded guilty last year to a federal riot charge. He was sentenced Tuesday to 52 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Floyd, who was Black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. The incident sparked protests around the world.

Hunter, 24, was a passenger in a truck that was stopped for multiple traffic violations in Austin in June 2020. Hunter had six loaded magazines for a semiautomatic rifle in a tactical vest he was wearing. Officers also found multiple firearms in the truck.

Hunter was arrested several days later, after agents learned of his online affiliation with another person with ties to the boogaloo movement, Steven Carrillo. Carrillo pleaded guilty in February to killing a federal protective officer in Oakland, California, during a protest over Floyd's death.