Texas man charged for smuggling 107 undocumented migrants inside trailer

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A southern Texas man was indicted April 19 for conspiring to transport more than 100 non-U.S. citizens, following an investigation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations with help from U.S. Border Patrol.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Daniel Chavez, 29, from Elkhart. He was originally charged by criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, on March 30, Chavez arrived at the USBP checkpoint on I-35 while driving a tractor trailer. At inspection, a K-9 allegedly alerted authorities to the trailer. Law enforcement opened it found 107 individuals later determined to be as noncitizens.

If convicted, Chavez faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Fawcett, Southern District of Texas, is prosecuting the case.