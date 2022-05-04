Texas Fire Departments make donation to firefighters in Ukraine

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There has been a 'care package' of sorts sent from a group of fire departments in North Texas to help firefighters in Ukraine.

It all started in April when Plano resident Sergii Nozhka reached out to the mayor of McKinney, George Fuller. Nozhka explained that his cousin was serving as a firefighter in Ukraine and that his department was in need of equipment.

The City of McKinney quickly pulled together the requested supplies but was only able to do so thanks to the contributions from the McKinney, Lavon, Weston, and Princeton Fire Departments.

The Kharkiv Firefighter Department. Sergii Nozhka/Facebook

"The fire service goes beyond politics and borders. It is a family, and we are honored to have been able to help the firefighters in Ukraine as they struggle to do their jobs," said McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner.

In all, 17 helmets were donated. This week, Nozhka posted on Facebook that the supplies made it overseas to the Kharkiv Firefighter Department.