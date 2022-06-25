Texas DPS looking for missing elderly man
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for Dallas resident Harold Morgan.
Morgan was last seen at 4500 S. Lancaster Road in Dallas at 6:15 a.m. on June 24. He was wearing hospital patient scrubs.
Morgan is 84-years-old, is 6'1" with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Morgan is asked to contact the Dallas Veteran's Affairs Police at 214-857-0411.
