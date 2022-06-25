Watch CBS News
Local News

Texas DPS looking for missing elderly man

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Evening headlines for Friday, June 24, 2022
Evening headlines for Friday, June 24, 2022 02:03

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for Dallas resident Harold Morgan. 

Morgan was last seen at 4500 S. Lancaster Road in Dallas at 6:15 a.m. on June 24. He was wearing hospital patient scrubs. 

Morgan is 84-years-old, is 6'1" with gray hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding Morgan is asked to contact the Dallas Veteran's Affairs Police at 214-857-0411.

First published on June 24, 2022 / 8:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.