Texas DPS Director refuses to step down despite Uvalde parents' demands

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Sitting face to face with some of the parents and relatives of the Uvalde elementary school students gunned down, the Texas DPS Director insisted he won't resign despite their repeated demands.

His remarks came during a meeting of the Public Safety Commission in Austin.

McCraw previously told CNN he would step down if his agency had any culpability.

But Thursday morning, he said that's not necessary. "If DPS the institution, as an institution failed the families, failed the school, or failed the community of Uvalde, then absolutely, I need to go. I can tell you this right now, DPS as an institution, right now, did not fail the community plain and simple."

Brett Cross, whose son died in the massacre, didn't mince his words. "Your officers were there within ten minutes, correct? Are they not representatives of your department? Therefore, they failed. Therefore, DPS failed. Therefore, there was culpability."

He then asked McCraw, " Are you a man of your word?"

McCraw said, "Absolutely."

Cross responded, "Then resign."

McCraw said his agency is not without any fault.

Law enforcement officers have been widely criticized for waiting more than one hour to go after the gunman, even though they arrived within minutes of the gunman entering the school.

Roland Guiterrez, D-San Antonio, the state Senator representing the Uvalde area said, local and state officers delayed targeting the shooter after hearing that a U.S. Border Patrol team was coming with personnel and equipment. "We're waiting for a federal agency that doesn't have jurisdiction to do our jobs. That's what happened on that day and you know it." McCraw: "I don't disagree with that characterization, and I'll tell you this, it was an abject failure."

One family member who spoke, Manuel Rizo, asked McCraw and the Public Safety Commission why the state isn't restricting the sale of A-R style weapons, the same kind the gunman used. "I think if we don't do anything about it, it will happen again. Why? Because it's happened before."

DPS confirmed to CBS 11 it fired one of its troopers last week.

McCraw said Thursday other troopers at the school are having their actions reviewed.

In August, the Uvalde CISD Board of Trustees fired Police Chief Pete Arredondo, the on-scene commander that day.

McCraw said DPS will submit its findings to the Uvalde County District Attorney by the end of the year.

The federal government is also investigating what happened in Uvalde.

There are four state legislative committees looking into Uvalde as well.

The Texas House Investigative committee issued a preliminary report into the shooting and response in July and there may be a supplemental report that is released.

No timetable was given.

Two other House committees must submit their reports and recommendations to the legislature by November 14.

We reached out to the State Senate committee to see when it will present its report and proposals, but we didn't hear back.