Texas Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker

By Annie Gimbel

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker. 

The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. 

It said the child was wearing a teal shirt with teal mermaid shorts. 

Law enforcement said they believe the Tucker is in danger. They also said she's likely a passenger in a car, but didn't provide a description of it. 

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911. 

