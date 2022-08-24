Texas Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker.
The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24.
It said the child was wearing a teal shirt with teal mermaid shorts.
Law enforcement said they believe the Tucker is in danger. They also said she's likely a passenger in a car, but didn't provide a description of it.
Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911.
