Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Thursday afternoon headlines for August 25, 2022
Thursday afternoon headlines for August 25, 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. 

It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. 

Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. 

"This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."

Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 4:03 PM

