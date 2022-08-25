Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot.

It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital.

"This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."

Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.

More information will be released as it becomes available.