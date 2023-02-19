Temple University officer fatally shot ID'd as son of former FWPD Chief

Man arrested in Bucks County for allegedly shooting, killing Temple officer Man arrested in Bucks County for allegedly shooting, killing Temple officer 01:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM) — Philidelphia officials have identified the police officer killed in action on Saturday night as the son of a former Fort Worth police chief.

CBS News Philadelphia reported on Feb. 18, 2023, that an officer with the Temple University Police Department was fatally shot while trying to stop a carjacking just blocks away from campus. Officials have since identified the fallen officer as Chris Fitzgerald. He is reportedly the department's first officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Earlier that evening, officials said, Fitzgerald tried to catch a person suspected of robbing a convenience store. He was shot and killed while trying to stop the attempted carjacking just a few blocks away. Police have not confirmed whether or not the two incidents were related.

Fitzgerald is the son of former Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald, who was fired from his job in May 2019. Joel is originally from Philadelphia and took as a senior deputy sheriff position there after leaving Fort Worth. He has served as the head of the Regional Transportation District (RTD) police in Denver since Aug. 2022.

According to the Philadelphia DA's office, the suspect in Chris Fitzgerald's death has been identified as Miles Pfeffer, 18. He was arrested at about 7 a.m. on Sunday morning by agents with the U.S. Marshals using the handcuffs that had belonged to Fitzgerald, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner said in a statement on Sunday that Pfeffer will face several charges, including murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, firearm offenses, possessing an instrument of a crime, and other related offenses. He will be ineligible for release on bail.

Also on Sunday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered that U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Fitzgerald until his interment, which has yet to be announced.

FORT WORTH LEADERS REACT

FWPD Chief Neil Noakes

On Sunday morning, Chief Neil Noakes said in a statement:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Temple University Police Officer Christopher David Fitzgerald, son of former FWPD Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who bravely served his community and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time and we extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We honor Officer Fitzgerald's selfless service and dedication to protecting and serving the public. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the community he served.

Fort Worth Police Officers' Association

The union representing over 1,700 Fort Worth police officers tweeted on Sunday morning:

We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends, and fellow officers of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald. Officer Fitzgerald was shot and killed in the line of duty last night when he responded to a robbery in north Philadelphia... ...We salute Officer Fitzgerald for his selfless service and sacrifice to protect the community. Please pray for the Fitzgerald family during this tragic time.

Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells

Phil Sorrells, who was elected Tarrant County's Criminal District Attorney this past November, posted the following statement on Facebook: