Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officers from the Little Elm Police Department, along with U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18, last April. 

Camari Edmond, 17, was taken into custody on April 26, 2022. 

Police said Edmond was a fugitive since the April 21, 2021 shooting. 

The Little Elm Police Department and the U.S. Marshals' Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force pursued Edmond for over a year with help and resources from other agencies.

