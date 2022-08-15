TEA releases 2022 school district and campus ratings

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Education Agency has released its A-F accountability ratings for 2022.

The A-F accountability system provides educators, parents and communities with a transparent view of the academic performance of Texas public schools based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.

There were 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses rated this year. According to the TEA, 25% of districts and 33% of campuses in 2022 improved their letter grade from 2019, which is the last time ratings were released. Additionally, 18% of high-poverty campuses in Texas were rated an A.

"These results show our state's significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit," said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. "I'm grateful for the driving force behind this year's success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers."

Find the 2022 accountability ratings for districts and campuses here.