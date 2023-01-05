TCU's championship dreams bring big bucks to Fort Worth businesses

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Excitement continues to build for TCU fans as national championship game on Monday gets closer and closer.

Fans, whether they're going to the game or watching from home, are getting prepared by buying TCU gear.

"Bought hats for sure, already got a couple things in the car, so I came back in because I need a hat and then another jersey," said Debi Podvalova, shopping for TCU gear.

Podvalova is traveling to California to watch the game in-person. "The minute they won the Fiesta Bowl we had the tickets bought."

She joins many other TCU fans grabbing gear at the TCU Campus Store.

"I'm lucky enough to have tickets, I'm going to the game and I'm trying to buy some gear for my wife son and daughter," said TCU fan Mark Stout.

The sea of purple means big green bucks for companies.

"Everybody is coming in, they are excited, we've seen busy with football season but we've never seen it prolonged like this," said Sarah Wright, Operations Manager for the TCU Campus Store.

Down the street at Dutch's Hamburgers, they too have noticed more foot traffic. The hunger for a championship win has brought increased appetites for local hangouts.

"We have seen just so many fans in here cheering on the Frogs," said Kay Greenlee, owner of Dutch's Hamburgers. "I'm seeing a lot of new faces that we've never seen before. Just today, I bet you at least probably 10% of the people that came in were not regulars they are people 'oh this is our first time here'."

Visit Fort Worth said TCU's success boosts the local economy. According to them, TCU home games ramp up hotel spending by 35-% when they play at home, and visitor spending jumps 23% on home-game weekends compared to when they play away.

"This is going to change TCU forever and we're ready for it," added Greenlee.

Many businesses like Dutch's Hamburgers are preparing to stay open later than they normally do on a Monday night to accommodate the crowds who want to eat or drink a little longer after the game.