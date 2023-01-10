Georgia Bulldogs defeat TCU for back-to-back college football national titles

LOS ANGELES (CBS NEWS/CBSDFW.COM) – The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship in a dominant performance to secure a second straight national title.

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Georgia never trailed in the game, scoring a touchdown on its opening drive and taking an insurmountable 38-7 lead going into the half.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished the game with four passing touchdowns and 304 passing yards to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

TCU fans react to play against Georgia during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

With the game well in hand, Bennett was taken out with a 52-7 lead with 13:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, receiving a raucous ovation from the Bulldog fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

TCU falls to Georgia 65-7 as the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships



A very bitter ending to the Horned Frogs sweet, historic season #GoFrogs #NationalChampionship — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) January 10, 2023

TCU fans told CBS 11 that although the outcome wasn't what they were hoping for, they were still proud of their team – it had been 84 years since the last time they competed for the National Championship.