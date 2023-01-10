Watch CBS News
Georgia Bulldogs defeat TCU for back-to-back college football national titles

By Jordan Freiman

/ CBS News

TCU fans react after loss to Georgia
TCU fans react after loss to Georgia 03:14

LOS ANGELES (CBS NEWS/CBSDFW.COM) – The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship in a dominant performance to secure a second straight national title.

2022 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia
Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Georgia never trailed in the game, scoring a touchdown on its opening drive and taking an insurmountable 38-7 lead going into the half. 

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished the game with four passing touchdowns and 304 passing yards to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

cfb-national-championship5.jpg
TCU fans react to play against Georgia during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.  AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

With the game well in hand, Bennett was taken out with a 52-7 lead with 13:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, receiving a raucous ovation from the Bulldog fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

TCU fans told CBS 11 that although the outcome wasn't what they were hoping for, they were still proud of their team – it had been 84 years since the last time they competed for the National Championship.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 9:58 PM

