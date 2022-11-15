Ticketmaster delays certain presale events for Taylor Swift's Eras tour following "historically unprecedented demand"

Demand for Taylor Swift tickets crashes Ticketmaster Demand for Taylor Swift tickets crashes Ticketmaster 00:23

Swifties impatiently waiting to get their hands on tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour may have to wait a little longer. Although presale tickets to certain shows were available as planned Tuesday, Ticketmaster was forced to delay several phases of its presale rollout due to a "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets.

Ticketmaster announced that the Capitol One presale is being rescheduled from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday, and ticket sales to West Coast shows, which were due to start at 10 a.m. local time, were delayed several hours as millions headed to the website to try to secure tickets, the seller said.

In order to access the presale tickets, people had to register with Ticketmaster last week. But the process was selective — not all fans who signed up got access to the presale. Those who were selected received a code Monday night, which they had to enter to access the presale that started at 10 a.m. local time Tuesday.

However, as fans on the East Coast with presale access began logging on to Ticketmaster Tuesday morning, many reported that they were stuck in a 2,000+ person queue, or that the site was experiencing outages.

when you're trying to get taylor swift tix but ticketmaster keeps crashing pic.twitter.com/FOSdMrIP2Y — Meg (@mplevz) November 15, 2022

8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the taylor swift ticketmaster queue apparently — shawty lynn 🧣 (@HereComesShawty) November 15, 2022

"We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to solve them," Ticketmaster's fan support account tweeted.

The issues forced Ticketmaster to push the West Coast's presale back from 10 a.m. local time to 3 p.m. It also moved the Capital One presale to Wednesday.

We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve. — Ticketmaster Fan Support (@TMFanSupport) November 15, 2022

Swift announced the original 27-date U.S. tour on her Instagram on Nov. 1 before expanding to 52 dates, her biggest tour yet.

The last time Swift went on tour was in 2018 to promote her sixth album, "Reputation." She had planned to go on tour for her seventh studio album, "Lover," but later canceled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic — meaning this is her first tour in five years.

Swift recently dropped her tenth studio album, "Midnights," on Oct. 21. She made music history by becoming the first artist to secure all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tickets are still set to open to the general public on Friday, Nov. 18.