Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Jones returns home after overcoming COVID-19

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Jones is home following a seven month stay at a medical facility following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"This is an amazing day for Deputy Jones and his family and we are honored to have been a part of this happy occasion," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

Sheriff Waybourn was one of many who cheered as Jones left a Fort Worth rehabilitation center on May 18. Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies as well as police officers from the Fort Worth Police Department, Fort Worth Fire Department, Saginaw Police, Azle Police and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office showed their support.

And it didn't stop there.

A caravan of law enforcement officials escorted Jones to his home in Johnson County where his family was waiting for him.