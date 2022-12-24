Tarrant County Sheriff crews monitor roadways as North Texans travel for the holidays

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of North Texans are planning to hit the road this weekend to visit friends and family for Christmas, but the cold weather is causing car problems.

Drivers with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Courtesy Patrol have been extra busy Friday, helping those who get stranded on the side of the road.

"We're out here, rain, sleet or snow," said patrol driver Benjamin Landeros.

Courtesy patrol crews monitor the highways to keep people safe and to keep traffic moving. They change tires, give jump starts, and move debris off the roadways.

"That's the kind of stuff we do out here as a courtesy patrol," Landeros said. "We like what we do. We serve the public."

The freezing cold can put stress on car batteries and cause tire pressure to go down.

"People run on the low tires," said Landeros. "They don't tend to check them, and they get a lot of flats. I've seen a lot of that lately."

Shirronda Warren blamed the arctic blast for her tire troubles Friday.

"I was going Christmas shopping, and I was on the freeway, and it just popped and I just knew automatically something happened, so I just pulled over," she said.

Warren said the quick response of the courtesy patrol stopped her from crying in the cold.

"It makes me feel real blessed and confident I'm going to get my tire fixed and can still drive and keep going," said Warren.

The courtesy patrol knows how critical it is to respond quickly right now to drivers stranded in the frigid cold.

"We do make those calls a priority," Landeros said. "If we get a call that's out of gas, we'll try to make it to them ASAP because we do realize these temperatures can be dangerous."

He urges people to take steps to take care of their cars before hitting the road.

"Be prepared," he said. "Check the air around all your tires, and make sure you've got enough fuel. You don't want to be stuck out here."

It's a good idea to put extra clothes and blankets in your car if you're going to be traveling during this cold snap. If you do get stranded, you can use those to stay warm while you wait for help.

If the situation is an emergency, drivers should call 9-1-1. For non-emergency situations, you can reach the courtesy patrol at 817-884-1213.