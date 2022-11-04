After 26 years, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley says goodbye to elected office

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Now in his final weeks on the job, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he won't run for a fifth term.

Before his current role spanning 26 years, Whitely was on the Tarrant County ComMissioners Court. His time in office, according to a news release, was characterized by collaboration on a wide range of issues including transportation, efficient government, sustainable communities, higher education, youth and children's issues, support for veterans and military families, and emergency management.

On Nov. 4 he gave his final State of the County Address—highlighting the progress during his tenure—and some concerns.

A Republican, Whitley said he's proud of the spirit of collaboration with people working together to solve problems.

He also dove into politics and expressed concern with how toxic he believes races have become in recent years.

Whitley even shared some advice for whomever takes over as county judge in 2023.

"Listen, and let people talk because I think as leaders when we start off the conversation it cuts off the conversation from everybody else," he said.

Whitley also shared his outlook on the future of government and politics in Tarrant County, the largest Republican-led county in the state. He made headlines most recently when he endorsed the Democratic candidate for Lt. Gov, Mike Collier. Whitley explained he was not a Republican endorsing a Democrat but, rather, "a Texan endorsing a Texan."

The election to replace Whitley is next Tuesday.

The two candidates are Republican Tim O'Hare and Democrat Deborah Peoples.