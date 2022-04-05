Tarrant County extends ban on outdoor burning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The outdoor burning restrictions have changed in Tarrant County.

On Tuesday the Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated Tarrant County. This means all outdoor burning is prohibited for the next 90 days.

The move came after the Texas Forest Service determined that there are drought conditions in Tarrant County.

Fire officials said they asked for the ban to protect the lives and property of Tarrant County residents.

"We urge all residents of Tarrant County to help us during this time," said Fire Marshal Randy Renois, "If you see smoke, please report it."

A violation of the ban is a class C Misdemeanor and violators face a fine of up to $500.

For information on outdoor cooking and outdoor welding guidelines, go to the Tarrant County Fire Marshal's webpage and scroll down to the 'outdoor burning' icon.