Tarrant County COVID-19 community level changes to high
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Public Health announced Wednesday that the COVID-19 community level has been changed to high.
TCPH recommends that individuals wear a mask when indoors and social distance, get vaccinated and boosted.
A few weeks ago, FDA and CDC approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6-months-old.
This comes shortly after Dallas County announced that their COVID-19 risk level was moved up a notch to yellow.
Collin County also recently increased COVID-19 risk level.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.