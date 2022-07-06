Watch CBS News
Tarrant County COVID-19 community level changes to high

By Julia Falcon

Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, July 6th, 2022
Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, July 6th, 2022 03:17

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Public Health announced Wednesday that the COVID-19 community level has been changed to high.  

TCPH recommends that individuals wear a mask when indoors and social distance, get vaccinated and boosted.

A few weeks ago, FDA and CDC approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6-months-old.

This comes shortly after Dallas County announced that their COVID-19 risk level was moved up a notch to yellow.  

Collin County also recently increased COVID-19 risk level.

