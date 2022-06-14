Tarrant County Commissioners approve $25M in COVID relief for small businesses

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Commissioners Court allocated $25 million in federal funding to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with workforce recovery, retention, recruitment, training, and development efforts.

"We know that small businesses continue to bear the brunt of the economic impacts of the pandemic," said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. "These funds will help more local businesses stay open, keep their employees, grow their success, and continue to be a strong force in our county."

Impacted small businesses that had 50 or fewer employees during the First Quarter of 2020 can apply for grant amounts up to $27,500 based on eligibility requirements and number of workers.

Funding is limited and applications will be processed in the order they are received. Applications open at Noon on July 11 and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on August 31, or until funds are depleted.