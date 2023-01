Synagogue Hostage-Taker Malik Faisal Akram Had Stayed In North Texas Area Shelters

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An armed British national who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a North Texas synagogue had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know.

Malik Faisal Akram

Malik Faisal Akram, the man who authorities identified as the hostage-taker, was taken to the shelter in downtown Dallas on January 2 by a man who hugged him and had conversations with him, said Wayne Walker, CEO and pastor of OurCalling, which provides services to homeless people.

"He was dropped off by somebody that looked like he had a relationship with him," said Walker, who said they'd turned photos and video over to the FBI.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told "CBS Mornings" that he'd let Akram into Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Saturday morning because he appeared to need shelter.

Cytron-Walker said the man wasn't threatening or suspicious at first, but later he heard a gun click as he was praying.

The rabbi and three other men were participating in the service that was being livestreamed when they were taken hostage. The first hostage was released shortly before 5:00 p.m. Cytron-Walker and two others escaped around 9:00 p.m., when Cytron-Walker threw a chair at the gunman.

"The exit wasn't too far away," Cytron-Walker said. "I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman, and I headed for the door. And all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired."

Akram was killed after the hostages ran out. Authorities have declined to say who shot Akram, saying it was still under investigation.

Video of the standoff's end showed people running out a door of the synagogue, and then a man holding a gun opening the same door just seconds later before he turned around and closed it. Moments later, several shots and then an explosion could be heard.

The FBI on Sunday night issued a statement calling the ordeal "a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted" and said the Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating. The agency noted that Akram spoke repeatedly during negotiations about a prisoner who is serving an 86-year sentence in a federal prison in the Metroplex. The statement followed comments Saturday from the special agent in charge of the FBI's Dallas field office that the hostage-taker was focused on an issue "not specifically related to the Jewish community."

A law enforcement vehicle sits near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on January 16, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. (credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Akram could be heard ranting on a Facebook livestream of the services and demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

"The last hour or so of the standoff, he wasn't getting what he wanted. It didn't look good. It didn't sound good. We were terrified," Cytron-Walker told "CBS Mornings."

At a service held Monday evening at a nearby Methodist church, Cytron-Walker said the amount of "well-wishes and kindness and compassion" has been overwhelming. "Thank you for all of the compassion, from the bottom of my heart," he said. "While very few of us are doing OK right now, we'll get through this."

The investigation stretched to England, where late Sunday police in Manchester announced that two teenagers were in custody in connection with the standoff. Law enforcement officials say the teens are Akram's sons. Investigators believe Akram was in contact with his sons in the hours before the standoff and are working to discern what information he may have shared with them, one official said. Greater Manchester Police tweeted that counter-terrorism officers had made the arrests but did not say whether the pair faced any charges.

President Joe Biden called the episode an act of terror. Speaking to reporters in Philadelphia on Sunday, Biden said Akram allegedly purchased a weapon on the streets.

Akram arrived in the U.S. - New York - on a tourist visa from Great Britain, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not intended to be public.

After staying at the OurCalling facility on Jan. 2, he stayed in another Dallas homeless shelter.

An FBI spokeswoman said late Monday night that they did not have any information they could confirm regarding Akram's stay at the OurCalling facility. The agency has said there was no early indication that anyone else was involved in the hostage-taking.

Akram stayed three nights between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 at Union Gospel Mission Dallas, per information from the homeless shelter's CEO, Bruce Butler. According to their records, Akram left there for the last time on Jan. 13 — two days before he took the hostages at the synagogue.

Akram used his phone during the course of negotiations to communicate with people other than law enforcement, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It wasn't clear why Akram chose the synagogue, though the prison where Siddiqui is serving her sentence is in Fort Worth.

An attorney in Texas who represents Siddiqui said Monday that Siddiqui had no connections to Akram.

Akram, who was called Faisal by his family, was from Blackburn, an industrial city in northwest England. His family said he'd been "suffering from mental health issues."

"We would also like to add that any attack on any human being, be it a Jew, Christian or Muslim, etc. is wrong and should always be condemned," his brother, Gulbar Akram, wrote.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)