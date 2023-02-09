Suspects in NRH shooting that injured 8-year-old girl connected to aggravated robbery in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects in a shooting that left an eight-year-old girl injured in North Richland Hills have been connected to an aggravated robbery in Fort Worth, police said.

Around 1:44 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, Fort Worth police said a victim was walking on Morton Street with a friend when they were "approached by a group of several Hispanic male suspects."

The suspects reportedly made comments to the victim and his friend before hitting the victim from behind, knocking him to the ground. While the victim was getting beaten by the suspects, police said the friend was able to escape.

The victim had his backpack stolen and received fractures and "serious facial injuries," police said.

During their investigation, detectives found surveillance photos of some of the suspects, and—one month later—detectives with the North Richland Hills Police Department contacted them, stating they had identified two of them as 18-year-old Ethan Nordyke and 21-year-old Seth Calvert.

Twenty-one-year-old Seth Calvert and 18-year-old Ethan Nordyke. Fort Worth Police Department

Police said Nordyke and Calvert were involved in the Dec. 7, 2022 drive-by shooting of an eight-year-old girl. The girl was struck in her upper torso while inside her family's home.

Both men are currently in police custody.

One suspect in the aggravated robbery, 22-year-old Jet Thach, was arrested by Arlington police after a traffic stop.

Twenty-two-year-old Jet Thach Fort Worth Police Department

Another suspect, 26-year-old Axel Anwar Zamora, has not been found.

Axel Anwar Zamora Fort Worth Police Department

Police said a fifth suspect remains unidentified, and ask anyone with information on his or Zamora's whereabouts to call Fort Worth detectives at 817-392-4469.