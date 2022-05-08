Suspects arrested after Garland shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested after a May 7 shooting in Garland left one dead and two injured.

At about 11:45 p.m., Garland Police and Fire responded to a shooting call from the 800 block of Magnolia Drive.

When they arrived, officers found multiple individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near the road. Jose Damian Garcia, 18, of Greenville, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Paramedics transported three more victims to nearby hospitals, where a 17-year-old male from Garland died from his injuries. The two others were injured by gunfire and are in stable condition. They are expected to survive.

Investigators discovered that a party had taken place in a house on Magnolia Drive and that a "disturbance" occurred near a parked car on the street leading up to the shooting.

Jesus Saldana, 21, of Garland, and Christopher Torres, 22, of Arlington, were arrested at the scene. They have been charged with murder and are awaiting bond in the Garland Detention Center.

Christopher Torres and Jesus Saldana were arrested after a shooting in Garland left two dead on May 7. Garland Police Department

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask that if anyone has information regarding this shooting, they call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.