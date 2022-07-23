Suspected drunk driver killed by Bedford police after allegedly opening fire during chase

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Bedford police said officers shot and killed a man suspected of driving drunk after he began shooting at them, apparently striking a bystander in the process.

At about 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, a Bedford police officer spotted a suspected drunk driver speeding down Highway 183. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going and allegedly opened fire on the officer chasing him.

The chase continued for several miles and ended around the 2200 block of I-35E in Dallas. Police said that when the driver stopped, he exited his vehicle and began firing at officers again, striking police cars, civilian cars, and an innocent bystander.

Officers returned fire, killing the suspect. Dallas police and the Dallas County DA's office are investigating the incident, and the suspect's identity has not been released.

The bystander was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. Nobody else was injured.