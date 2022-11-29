Suspect of Fort Worth shooting fled scene, victim in critical condition

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect of a Fort Worth shooting remains at-large Monday night.

MedStar, Fort Worth police and Fort Worth fire responded to a report of a person being wounded in a shooting just before 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hunter's Trail and Fox Run Drive.

At the scene, police found a man with several gunshot wounds. Police said the incident began over the purchase of an item between the victim and suspect.

A disagreement led to physical violence, with the suspect getting out a gun and shooting it several times, striking the victim. The suspect then fled the scene and is not in police custody as of Monday night.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition.