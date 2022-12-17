Sunny weekend for North Texas before arctic blast moves in next week

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Saturday! As we move through this day, it will be a cool one. High temperatures will be in the low 50s. We'll see sunny skies for most of North Texas today. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of Sunday will be dry with highs in the mid 50s.

Then, late Sunday night into Monday, we're tracking more rain.

A weather system to our south will push some rain our way into Monday morning. The rain chance is around 40% Monday. I think most of our area will be storm free, and I'm not expecting severe weather at this time. It will be a chilly rain though. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll have clouds around and low rain chances.

Wednesday is the first day of winter, by the way!

Late in the week, an arctic blast will send our temperatures plunging into the teens and 20s, especially on Friday! This will be some dangerously cold weather that will move into North Texas -- some of the coldest weather we've seen this season.

Temperatures will likely rise into the 30s and 40s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We'll keep tracking the temperatures closely for you.

Enjoy your weekend!