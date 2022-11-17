Sunny skies before a cold front slides into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Thursday we're expecting a "warmer" day with highs in the upper 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Enjoy it. Why you ask? We're tracking colder weather this weekend and even a chance for a few flurries.

A cold front will slide through North Texas Friday. We'll see increasing clouds in the area with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

As the colder air settles in, some moisture from our south will also push north toward our area. With this weather setup in mind, there's a chance that parts of North Texas could see some flurries mixed with rain late Friday night into Saturday morning.

At this time, most of our temperatures Saturday morning will be at or above freezing. We're going with a Saturday morning temperature around 34 right now. So, we don't expect many road problems at this point. Also, if we do see any accumulations, they would likely happen on grassy and elevated surfaces. We'll continue to watch it.

By the afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 40s Saturday. So, we don't expect any problems as our temperatures rise well above freezing by afternoon.

Highs will return to the low 50s Sunday with sunny skies.

Then, next week, our week will be a bit unsettled with rain chances. Our Thanksgiving forecast is particularly interesting. Our forecast models have trended down with some of the rain next Wednesday and Thursday, which is better news for us.

Rain chances are around 30-40%. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 for Thanksgiving Day.