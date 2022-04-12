Watch CBS News

Study: pedestrian deaths in Texas increase 1st half of 2021

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS/CNN

Southlake Police arrest man for deadly conduct in connection with road rage incident 02:15

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - According to new research, walking was a very dangerous activity for the first half of 2021.

Newly released numbers by the Governors Highway Safety Association from the first six months of last year show the rate of pedestrians killed by drivers increased 17%.

The increase is compared to rates in 2020 -- which were already at a historic high.

The analysis estimates that more than 3,400 pedestrians were killed in the first part of 2021.

Some states were more treacherous than others.

An estimated 37% of the deaths happened in Texas, California and Florida -- this even though the combined states only have 27% of the US population. Researchers think the higher numbers could be because people walk more in warmer climates and Texas and the two other states have more urban areas where pedestrians and drivers share space.

Bad driving could also be to blame. A report from February showed 12% more people were killed in vehicle crashes during the first nine month of last year. 

First published on April 12, 2022 / 7:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.