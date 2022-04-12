Study: pedestrian deaths in Texas increase 1st half of 2021

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - According to new research, walking was a very dangerous activity for the first half of 2021.

Newly released numbers by the Governors Highway Safety Association from the first six months of last year show the rate of pedestrians killed by drivers increased 17%.

The increase is compared to rates in 2020 -- which were already at a historic high.

The analysis estimates that more than 3,400 pedestrians were killed in the first part of 2021.

Some states were more treacherous than others.

An estimated 37% of the deaths happened in Texas, California and Florida -- this even though the combined states only have 27% of the US population. Researchers think the higher numbers could be because people walk more in warmer climates and Texas and the two other states have more urban areas where pedestrians and drivers share space.

Bad driving could also be to blame. A report from February showed 12% more people were killed in vehicle crashes during the first nine month of last year.